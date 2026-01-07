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OfficeLondonUK & IrelandLeasing

UCL expands Canary Wharf footprint to 150,000 sq ft

7 Jan 2026 | 13:53 | London | by May Agaran

Education provider signed for 100,000 sq ft last year

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