NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeFranceGermanyIndustrialItalyLeasingPolandUK & Ireland

UK and Germany forecast to lead logistics rental growth

3 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Prime rents expected to rise while prime yields will drop, says Garbe

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Executive, Person, Adult

Q+A: Swiss Life AM on the German light-industrial proposition

2 Sep 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Columbia Threadneedle goes up the risk curve as institutional appetite for core fades

2 Sep 2026
Read
Cross, Symbol, Graveyard

The seven-year property cycle is dead: here’s why

27 Aug 2026
Read

CBRE Germany on offices: “AI is the big question mark”

27 Aug 2026
Read