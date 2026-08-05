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InvestmentAlternativesLogisticsOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

UK deal volumes slip in first half

5 Aug 2026 | 07:46 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Transaction activity was down 8% on same period last year, according to CBRE

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