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ResidentialDevelopmentUK & Ireland

UK development land prices reached floor in 2025, says Knight Frank

19 Feb 2026 | 15:33 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

London primed to benefit from bottom-of-the-cycle launch pad

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