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Hotels & LeisureInvestmentLondonScotlandSouth EastUK & Ireland

UK hotel sector books £2.1bn of investment in first half

2 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones

Tally represents an increase of nearly £500m from H1 2025, says Savills

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