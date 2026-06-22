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Hotels & LeisureCorporatePolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

UK hotel sector to be thrown business rates lifeline

22 Jun 2026 | 07:22 | London | by May Agaran

Treasury to launch review on how hotels and pubs are valued for business rates

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