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ResidentialLondonNorth WestUK & Ireland

UK housing stock value hits £9tr in 2025

17 Feb 2026 | 07:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Figure represents more than 3.8 times the market capitalisation of the FTSE 100, according to Savills

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