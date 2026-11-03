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RetailNorth WestUK & IrelandInvestment

UK investor in exclusivity to take stake in £650m designer outlet

3 Nov 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

Specialist firm seeking to acquire at least 50% of retail asset

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