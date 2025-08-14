Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

UK investor in for £200m Landsec Southwark scheme

14 Aug 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

REIT agrees latest London office divestment

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

£800m City scheme next up in Landsec summer sell-off

13 Aug 2025
Read
Person, Walking, Grass

Consent granted for Cambridge life sciences scheme

5 Aug 2025
Read

Consent granted for Landsec's Manchester resi scheme

31 Jul 2025
Read

Approval for next phase of Landsec's Bankside scheme

25 Jul 2025
Read