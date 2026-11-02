NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

AlternativesContinental EuropeSpainHotels & LeisureRetailInvestment

UK investor in talks to drop anchor at upscale Marbella marina

2 Nov 2026 | 13:15 | London | by Elena Vardon

Family owner seeking partner to turn Puerto Banús into Mediterranean marina platform

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Water, Land, Outdoors

Epic voyage: why investors are eyeing Greece and the Adriatic

30 Mar 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, House

Saudi investor and fashion house team up for €70m Spanish resi project

30 Aug 2023
Read