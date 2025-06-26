Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

UK investor picks up €40m Berlin office complex

26 Jun 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Three-part Wilhelminian-style property has 8,000 sq m of leasable space

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

London-based investor snaps up €100m Berlin office portfolio

10 Feb 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

Cells snaps up Hamburg opportunity from Signa's insolvency estate

25 Feb 2025
Read
Town, Building, Urban

Signa reaches agreement with creditor on €200m defaulted loan

21 Jun 2024
Read

Signa's global acquisition and sales head to leave

28 Nov 2023
Read