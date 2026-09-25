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RetailContinental EuropeFranceLeasing

UK jewellery brand opens first European store on Place Vendôme

25 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Paris opening is the diamond house's fifth worldwide

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