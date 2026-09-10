10 Sep 2026 | 12:44 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Keith Taylor steps down after 23 years to transition into executive chairman role
CBRE names new UK and Ireland hotels investment head
Fiera locks in buyer for regional office HQ
LaSalle revisits sale and recap options for £600m outlet centre
Starlight makes final close of £680m UK residential fund
Kajima secures approval for 31,000 sq ft Soho office retrofit
EPRA 2026: “€100bn is needed for German housing, but it isn’t there”
EQT promotes Russell Petrie to head of living
Lisbon and Milan lead the way in prime shopping centre rent rises
UK Land Estates names David Gibbs managing director
Cedarstone and Cheyne win approval for £2bn Vauxhall Square project
Property grandee Mike Slade dies
Blackstone appoints new real estate leaders
GIC to push forward £500m subterranean Cavendish Square scheme
Cushman bolsters West End capital markets team with senior hire
BGO lines up partner for £300m West End office revamp
£19m Inverness mall hits the market
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale
Rise of the super investors
Cerberus targets multi-let industrial assault with new £1bn JV
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm