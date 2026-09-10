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PeopleCorporateUK & Ireland

UK Land Estates names David Gibbs managing director

10 Sep 2026 | 12:44 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Keith Taylor steps down after 23 years to transition into executive chairman role

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