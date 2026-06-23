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RetailDevelopmentLeasingUK & Ireland

UK out-of-town retail parks hit record occupancy

23 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Retail parks across the country now "effectively at capacity", Savills reports

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