Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailContinental EuropeFranceInvestmentItaly

UK owner targets Paris retail sale after sealing €95m Milan disposal 

6 Nov 2025 | 15:20 | London | by Edith Fishta, Julie Cruz

Investor closes one of largest post-pandemic high street transactions in Italy

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Milan’s Via Montenapoleone ranks as Europe's most expensive shopping street

21 Nov 2023
Read

Retail revival in Italy as deals hit €2.2bn in 2024 

7 Jan 2025
Read
People, Person, Architecture

Japan’s richest man pays €300m for Uniqlo’s Milan flagship

22 May 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Investire sells €38m luxury Milan asset

13 Oct 2025
Read