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InvestmentCorporateLogisticsOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

UK REITs offer up jam tomorrow

26 May 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Performance remains lacklustre but strong rental growth offers hope for better days to come

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