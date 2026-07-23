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OpinionContinental EuropeUK & IrelandResidential

UK residential is being priced against a Europe that doesn’t exist

23 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Will Astor

Britain is priced as though is it the weakest of Europe’s five largest economies, and this is not the case

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