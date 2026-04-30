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Self-storageAlternativesUK & Ireland

UK self-storage turnover hits £1.3bn in 2025

30 Apr 2026 | 13:29 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Housing squeeze and shift in consumer behaviour drive growth

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