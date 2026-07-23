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LondonUK & IrelandHotels & LeisureInvestment

Ukrainian billionaire to offload £100m Mayfair trophy

23 Jul 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Sale touted as opportunity to create high-end members' club and hotel

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