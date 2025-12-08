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FundraisingAlternativesHealthcareUK & Ireland

UK's largest LGPS commits £150m to BlackRock healthcare fund

8 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

£33bn pension scheme has a long-term relationship with the US firm

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