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Single-family rentalUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentInvestment

UK's operational single family housing stock triples in six years

14 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

SFH market "comes of age" as portfolio trading accelerates, according to Knight Frank

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