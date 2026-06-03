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ULI 2026: "Core capital will always come back"

3 Jun 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Harri Thomas

Uli Steinmetz of DWS, Aref Lahham of Orion Capital Managers and Richard Powers of Brookfield share their thoughts on the market

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