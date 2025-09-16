Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGreece

ULI appoints chair for Greece and Cyprus council

16 Sep 2025 | 13:30 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Kostis Papadopoulos follows Konstantinos Santikos 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

ULI Europe chief Lisette Van Doorn to step down

18 Jul 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Vivawest appoints new chair of executive board

26 Jun 2025
Read

Agents appointed to sell council’s £250m trophy asset

28 May 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

ULI Europe names chief operating officer

22 May 2025
Read