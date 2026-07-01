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PeopleConferencesContinental EuropeCorporateGlobalUK & Ireland

ULI Europe appoints new chair

1 Jul 2026 | 14:52 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Ed Siskind succeeds Anne Kavanagh

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