Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateUK & Ireland

ULI Europe chief Lisette Van Doorn to step down

18 Jul 2025 | 12:34 | London | by May Agaran

Van Doorn was appointed to the role in 2015

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Rockfield appoints Shell exec as senior adviser

7 Jul 2025
Read

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer hires dispute resolution head

23 Jun 2025
Read
Crowd, Person, Adult

ULI 2025: "Real assets are a net beneficiary of uncertainty"

19 Jun 2025
Read

Segro appoints new finance chief

12 Jun 2025
Read