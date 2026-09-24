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CorporatePeopleUK & Ireland

ULI to take over Chapman Barrigan Lecture Series

24 Sep 2026 | 14:37 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Grainger chief Dame Helen Gordon slated to deliver 10th lecture

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