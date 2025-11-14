Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNordicsSweden

Uncovering the coolest hotel trends in the Nordics

14 Nov 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Sector surged nearly fivefold in first eight months of 2025

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Hotel

€400m portfolio launched into resurgent Nordic hotels market

30 Sep 2025
Read
Adult, Male, Man

€300m hotels platform in play

25 Sep 2025
Read
Lamp, Table Lamp, Floor

Nordic hotel markets recover to pre-pandemic levels  

24 Sep 2025
Read

Q+A: CapMan – "It's beneficial to be a Nordic specialist, but never say never"

4 Jul 2025
Read