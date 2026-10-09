NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentItalyResidential

UniCredit lends €39.8m for Florence branded residences project

9 Oct 2026 | 15:42 | London | by Edith Fishta

Italian lender backs Tortoise’s redevelopment of Palazzo Rimbotti, which will include 17 luxury residences

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Hotel

Italian resort operator explores options for €70m portfolio

8 Oct 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

€80m Milan flex-living asset hits the market

23 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Nido to invest €50m+ in Florence student redevelopment

2 Jul 2026
Read

Largest Florence serviced apartment complex on the block for €175m

10 Jun 2026
Read