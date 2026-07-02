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RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentNordics

Union Investment acquires €80m Gothenburg retail park

2 Jul 2026 | 11:40 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Kållered Retail Park spans 19,400 sq m

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