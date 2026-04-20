NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Union Investment agrees €170m Munich office sale

20 Apr 2026 | 07:51 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Lovelyn Tagalag

 Company managed by Conren Land is the buyer 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Neighborhood, Architecture, Building

CA Immo exits Czech market with €300m Prague office sale

23 Oct 2026
Read
Water, Waterfront, City

Union floats €100m+ Amsterdam canalside office

9 Oct 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Commerz Real puts €85m Munich mixed-use asset up for sale

28 Aug 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

French investor launches €150m+ Dublin office sale

27 Aug 2026
Read