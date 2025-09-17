Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeDevelopmentInvestmentIrelandSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Union Investment kicks off €70m Dublin office revamp

17 Sep 2025 | 08:02 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Former Meta HQ at 4/5 Grand Canal Square to undergo extensive redevelopment

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Brookfield locks in mega €700m financing for Irish platform

16 Sep 2025
Read

£30m+ Norwich retail park changes hands

16 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Swiss Life completes £29m Doncaster warehouse sale

16 Sep 2025
Read

London and Regional's student-led Elephant and Castle project approved

16 Sep 2025
Read