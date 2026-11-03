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Hotels & LeisureBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestment

Union Investment offloads Brussels hotel

3 Nov 2026 | 07:48 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

M&G Real Estate is the buyer 

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