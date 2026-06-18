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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Union Investment RE floats €25m+ German logistics asset for sale

18 Jun 2026 | 11:50 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Matterhorn-Zweibrücken is leased to five tenants

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