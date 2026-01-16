NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

InvestmentContinental EuropeFranceGermanyHotels & LeisureLogisticsOfficeRetail

Union Investment returns as buyer in Europe

16 Jan 2026 | 15:08 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Overall performance of firm’s open-ended funds was negative for the first time

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Roof, Tile Roof, Building

UK investor in exclusivity to take stake in £650m designer outlet

3 Nov 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Path

Union Investment swoops for Dublin retail park

3 Nov 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Q+A: inside M&G’s €6bn European property fund

3 Nov 2026
Read

Momeni hires managing director for Paris expansion

3 Nov 2026
Read