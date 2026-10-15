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Hotels & LeisureBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsLeasing

Union Investment signs Staycity to Amsterdam mixed-use complex

15 Oct 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Aparthotel comprising 120 apartments opens at Yvie asset

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