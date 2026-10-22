NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeFranceLeasing

Union leases newly renovated Paris office

22 Oct 2026 | 13:46 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Software firm to occupy entire building 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Water, Waterfront, City

Union floats €100m+ Amsterdam canalside office

9 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Huawei leases 10,000 sq m in Düsseldorf office

10 Aug 2026
Read
Office Building, Building, Campus

French SCPI in talks to buy €100m Paris office

11 Jun 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Union Investment agrees €170m Munich office sale

20 Apr 2026
Read