NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland

Union lines up German buyer for €70m Dublin resi complex

25 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Amy Finch, Chris Borland

Core investor is expanding its holdings across Europe

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Katrin Hupfauer on tripling Meag’s logistics portfolio and going international for resi

12 Mar 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Culmia and Meag plan €400m Spanish affordable housing platform

23 Feb 2026
Read

Meag seals deal for Dublin build-to-rent scheme

30 Jan 2026
Read

DWS primes €200m Dublin build-to-rent sale

16 Feb 2026
Read