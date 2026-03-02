Union puts €240m Munich office up for sale

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2 Mar 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik
BNP Paribas Real Estate has been appointed to handle marketing
Home-equity lenders jump on EU, UK risk-retention bandwagon
Nomura in talks to sell £100m West End block
Ex-Activum UK head launches new investment firm
US investor resumes mall acquisition drive with double cash buy
First phase of £2bn York Central approved
Chancerygate snaps up £28m Milton Keynes industrial hub
Berkeley calls for stamp duty reform in struggling housing market
Realty Income CEO: “You need the courage to go against the tide”
Supermarket Income splashes £106m on six assets
Fiera locks in buyer for regional office HQ
Blackstone appoints new real estate leaders
GIC to push forward £500m subterranean Cavendish Square scheme
Cushman bolsters West End capital markets team with senior hire
BGO lines up partner for £300m West End office revamp
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm
Cerberus targets multi-let industrial assault with new £1bn JV
£19m Inverness mall hits the market
£150m Marylebone sale relaunched following lease restructure
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale
Bidwells kicks off search for investment partner