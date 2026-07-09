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Hotels & LeisureAustriaContinental EuropeInvestment

Union sells €21m Austrian hotel to operator

9 Jul 2026 | 07:46 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Schiehser Hotels takes over Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Innsbruck

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