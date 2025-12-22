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Student AccommodationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastResidentialCorporateDevelopmentInvestment

Unite and Newcastle University finalise £250m student accommodation JV

22 Dec 2025 | 10:24 | London | by May Agaran

Unite to have 51% stake in the venture alongside 150-year lease on the site

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