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Student AccommodationResidentialUK & Ireland

Unite CFO Michael Burt on battling weaker student market

24 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Shares slumped today after REIT warned over weaker earnings outlook

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