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Student AccommodationInvestmentNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland

Unite finalises £390m Manchester partnership

3 Feb 2026 | 13:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Joint venture with Manchester Metropolitan University will deliver 2,000+ student beds

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