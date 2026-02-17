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Student AccommodationResidentialUK & Ireland

Unite lines up mega student accommodation portfolio sale

17 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, Chris Borland

Disposal programme expected to generate in excess of £300m

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