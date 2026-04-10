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Student AccommodationUK & IrelandResidentialCorporate

Unite occupancy at lower end of guidance as portfolio values decline

10 Apr 2026 | 07:58 | London | by May Agaran

Group confirms £500m of disposals over next 12 months

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