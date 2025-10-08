Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationResidentialUK & Ireland

Unite reiterates earnings guidance as rental growth halves

8 Oct 2025 | 07:47 | London | by Alexander Peace

Q3 update sees rental growth slide from 8.2% to 4.0% and reservations decline

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Housing

PRS REIT posts final results as board eyes November sale

7 Oct 2025
Read

Developer locks in £35m refinancing for Edinburgh student scheme

15 Sep 2025
Read

Q+A: Colliers' Alanna Peach – "Residential is a frustrating place at present"

10 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Housing

Social Housing REIT boosts rental income to £20m

10 Sep 2025
Read