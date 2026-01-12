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CorporateLondonSouth WestUK & IrelandStudent Accommodation

Unite Students axes nearly 60 roles

12 Jan 2026 | 07:05 | London | by Robin Marriott

Head office positions in Bristol and London are focus of redundancies

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