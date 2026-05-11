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CorporateResidentialStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Unite upsizes share buyback programme to £165m

11 May 2026 | 14:45 | London | by May Agaran

Extension to be funded by proceeds of £186m disposal of St Pancras Way scheme

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