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Student AccommodationUK & IrelandCorporate

Unite values slide 6.4% in first half of 2026

28 Jul 2026 | 07:40 | London | by Alexander Peace

Group to sell 15-20,000 beds as occupancy and earnings continue to weigh on business

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