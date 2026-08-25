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CorporateDevelopmentFinancingUK & Ireland

United Trust Bank unveils unified real estate team

25 Aug 2026 | 10:31 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Firm combines property development and structured finance units into a single division

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