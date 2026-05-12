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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsResidential

Unity Living acquires Helsinki asset from student union

12 May 2026 | 17:22 | London | by Amy Finch

Brookfield's Nordic platform targeting 5,000 beds in the region

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